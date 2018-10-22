Joy, despair and a broken bone – the weekend’s best sporting pictures

It has been another eventful weekend across the world of sport.
Here, Press Association Sport picks out the best of the weekend in pictures.Lionel Messi fractured his right arm during Barcelona’s victory over Seville (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Ross Barkley scores a dramatic late equaliser for Chelsea against Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)
Lewis Hamilton smiles despite failing to secure the Formula One world title in Texas (Darren Abate/AP)
Sergio Aguero, right, celebrates as Charlie Taylor looks dejected during Manchester City’s 5-0 victory over Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Los Angeles Chargers run out for the start of the International Series NFL match at Wembley (Simon Cooper/PA)
Newcastle Falcons’ Sonatane Takulua celebrates his side’s brilliant win against Montpellier in the Champions Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith, left, and assistant John Terry were victorious in their first game in charge (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Cardiff’s Bobby Reid, left, is held aloft after scoring in the 4-2 victory over Fulham (Simon Galloway/PA)
Stradivarius and Frankie Dettori after victory at Ascot (Julian Herbert/PA)
Marc Marquez celebrates winning a fifth MotoGP world title (Shizuo Kambayashi/AP)
Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui is under intense pressure after another defeat against Levante (Paul White/AP)
A kit clash was the talk of the day as Cardiff Blues took on Glasgow Warriors (David Davies/PA)
- Press Association
