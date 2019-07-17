News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jota hopes to be pitch-perfect for Wolves

Jota hopes to be pitch-perfect for Wolves
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 10:49 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo believes Diogo Jota is the best player in the Portugal squad – at singing.

The Wolves midfielder was a member of the Portugal group which won the UEFA Nations League earlier this summer.

The 22-year-old did not get to win his first cap but he certainly made an impression in other ways, not least on five-time world player of the year Ronaldo at his initiation ceremony.

Jota said: “We had to do a song and he said I was the best. I was very proud of that!”

Despite not playing, Jota believes he will take much from the experience, particularly working alongside Ronaldo.

He said: “It was a short tournament but you still have the chance to feel the international games, that pressure. And it was in our own country so you feel it a little bit more.

“You can learn with those players, like Cristiano, who are used to these kind of games.

“During my childhood I watched him on TV as a kind of reference for me. Now I have the opportunity to play with him and of course I tried to learn off him as much as possible.

“The way he works – even when the training has finished he will go to do sprint work, or do gym work before training. That kind of thing is what you can learn. That’s a normal day for him.”

Jota was one of four Wolves players in the Portugal squad along with Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves  and Joao Moutinho, team-mates he also looks up to.

The former Atletico Madrid player said: “Four players in the squad – same as Benfica. Nobody could have thought that a club in a foreign country could have so many players in the national team.

“Joao, Rui and even Ruben were working with the national team a long time before me and that helped me get involved in the process and the environment.”

Jota was speaking to media in Shanghai, where Wolves are preparing for this week’s Premier League Asia Trophy.

They play Newcastle in Nanjing on Wednesday before facing West Ham or Manchester City back in Shanghai on Saturday.

After last season’s seventh-placed finish, there is a lot of positivity around the club.

Jota said: “It was a great season but our fans are always expecting more. We need to think it’s possible to build on it but we know how hard it is so we have to keep our feet on the ground and try to build on it.”

Away from training and match preparation, Wolves’ players have also been heavily involved in the club’s marketing push in China. Wolves have a Chinese owner and are keen to tap into the country’s football market.

Already this week players have attended the opening of a club megastore and a fashion show where a new range of Wolves-branded clothing was launched. A Wolves-labelled beer is also now available in China.

Jota said: “I’ve been surprised that there is Wolves everywhere – at training, the hotel, even the party on Monday night.

“I went to the fashion show. It’s not my way to dress – but I respect their work!”

- Press Association

More on this topic

John Treacy: Reform backing essential for FAI fundingJohn Treacy: Reform backing essential for FAI funding

Atletico agree fee with Tottenham for Kieran TrippierAtletico agree fee with Tottenham for Kieran Trippier

Rodgers relaxed about Maguire after defender features in pre-season matchRodgers relaxed about Maguire after defender features in pre-season match

The key issues facing Steve Bruce at St James’ ParkThe key issues facing Steve Bruce at St James’ Park

Diogo JotafootballWolvesPremier LeagueWolverhamptonTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Portmarnock ‘logical first step’ for global Open, says HarringtonPortmarnock ‘logical first step’ for global Open, says Harrington

One change for Cork footballers as Sean Powter returns to the benchOne change for Cork footballers as Sean Powter returns to the bench

Atletico agree fee with Tottenham for Kieran TrippierAtletico agree fee with Tottenham for Kieran Trippier

Rodgers relaxed about Maguire after defender features in pre-season matchRodgers relaxed about Maguire after defender features in pre-season match


Lifestyle

Close to Lisbon but far less crowded, this pleasant town is the ideal base for rest and relaxation, says Liz Ryan.Cascais: The dreamy Portuguese seaside town you really need to know

Here are some ideas if you’re finding shows limited in terms of representation.5 shows that will offer your child a more diverse view of the world

Mix up your usual Friday night fish supper with this Japanese inspired number.How to make salmon teriyaki

Limestone, a river and Theodore Roosevelt. Luke Rix-Standing peels through the layers of one of nature’s mightiest sites.As the Grand Canyon turns 100 – a brief history of the world’s most famous rock formation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »