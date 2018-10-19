Home»Sport

Jose Mourinho warned over Manchester United’s late kick-off against Valencia

Friday, October 19, 2018 - 05:12 PM

Jose Mourinho has been forced to take some of the blame for the late kick-off in Manchester United’s Champions League match against Valencia at Old Trafford earlier this month.

The United coach has been warned over his part in the incident by UEFA, who have also fined the club a total of 15,000 euros (£13,200) for the late arrival of the team bus and the late kick-off on October 2.

Mourinho initially blamed his team’s late arrival on Greater Manchester Police for allegedly failing to provide an escort to the stadium, a charge the force denied.

Mourinho, whose team were travelling less than three minutes from the Lowry hotel, had said: “We left the hotel at six o’clock, hoping that 30 minutes would be enough, which normally it is but this time the police refused to do an escort so we came by ourselves.

“We took from the Lowry Hotel, 75 minutes and UEFA were nice, the referee was nice to allow us to start the game five minutes later because we at least need half an hour to be prepared, but it was not a problem with the club organisation.”

A police spokesman subsequently made clear that a police escort is only provided if there is believed to be a heightened risk of harm or injury to the players.

The five-minute delay to kick-off is also evidently being attributed to the time it took players from both sides to begin warming up, with Valencia and their coach Marcelino also warned.

In addition, Valencia were fined 1,000 euros due to their fans letting off fireworks during the same fixture.

Meanwhile, Napoli have been fined a total of 34,000 euros (#30,000) for the letting-off of fireworks and blocking of stairways during their Champions League clash with Liverpool the following night.- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Jose MourinhoUefaUEFA Champions LeagueMan Utd

Related Articles

Henry knows he must ‘heal minds’ to bring about Monaco improvement

Jurgen Klopp: No room for Nations League in football calendar

Eden Hazard “very happy” at Chelsea despite Real Madrid desire

Stunning free kick the latest high as Wayne Rooney proves a big hit Stateside

More in this Section

Sarri: Hazard can realise his dreams at Chelsea

Tomane to make first European start against Toulouse

Munster make four changes to side to face Gloucester

Wimbledon to bring in final set tie-breaks from 2019


Breaking Stories

As Karlie Kloss marries Joshua Kushner, here are 8 of her biggest fashion moments

This clever new app can help new parents decide if their baby needs to see a doctor

‘Acne won’t stop me living my life’ – Millie Mackintosh on how she got her skin under control

'Jesus, did I paint them?’; Robert Ballagh reacts to the nude portraits to him and his wife

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »