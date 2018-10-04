Home»Sport

Jose Mourinho set for breakfast grill at early Manchester United briefing

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 12:33 PM

Under-fire Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will face reporters at the unusually early time of 8am on Friday morning.

Bleary-eyed journalists will have plenty to grill the Portuguese about, with the manager’s comments under an 8.30am embargo.

United have made their worst start to a league season since 1989-90 and put in an uninspiring performance in a goalless draw against Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils’ press conferences usually take place at around 1pm, although he did catch journalists out by turning up half an hour early for one at the end of August, hanging around for just eight minutes before walking out again.

- Press Association


