Jose Mourinho open to Bundesliga move

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 08:02 PM

Jose Mourinho has set his sights on domestic glory in a fifth different country and left the door open to an approach from the Bundesliga.

The 56-year-old has been out of work since he was sacked by Manchester United in December and revealed he has turned down as many as four job offers since leaving Old Trafford.

Mourinho claimed league titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain during stints with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid respectively and is a two-time Champions League winner.

Ligue 1 and the German top flight are the only two of Europe’s big-five leagues in which Mourinho is yet to coach and reports have linked the Portuguese with Lyon in recent weeks, although it is now thought the French club favour sticking with Bruno Genesio.

The Bundesliga could be an alternative option for Mourinho, who has previously expressed a desire to be back in work by June.

Bayern Munich – league winners in each of the past six seasons – have failed to convince under Niko Kovac, who has come under pressure with the Bavarian giants two points behind Borussia Dortmund domestically and out of the Champions League after being eliminated in the last 16 by Liverpool.

“I would like to win a third Champions League with a third club and to win a fifth league in a fifth different country,” Mourinho is quoted as saying by Record.

“But I do not always have what I want and my ambitions are not limited to this.”

Asked specifically about whether he would be receptive to an offer from Germany, Mourinho said: “It’s a country I’ve never trained in. Why not? Let’s see.”

- Press Association

