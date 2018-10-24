Home»Sport

Jose Mourinho keeps the faith with Lukaku: 'The goals will arrive'

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 - 02:26 PM

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes "the goals will arrive" for striker Romelu Lukaku

The Belgium international has failed to find the net in his last eight matches.

Mourinho still backs him but says he's lacking in confidence.

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes there's more pressure on PSV Eindhoven than themselves to win tonight's crucial Champions League tie.

Both clubs are yet to pick up a point in this season's competition.

As the home side, Pochettino says PSV will be expected to try and take the game to Spurs.

Tottenham defender Eric Dier is hoping they can take their good performances away from home in the Premier League into tonight's crucial Champions League tie at PSV Eindhoven.

Spurs have won five out of their six matches on the road this season.

Dier says they need to take that domestic form into European competition.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Champions LeagueRomelu LukakuEric DierSpursEPL

