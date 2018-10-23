Home»Sport

Jose Mourinho goes incognito as he walks to Old Trafford to beat traffic

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 08:11 PM

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho disguised himself under a hoodie as he walked to the ground for the Champions League clash with Juventus as traffic problems again affected Old Trafford on a European night.

The club were fined €15,000 after their last Champions League match against Valencia kicked off late.

The Juventus bus made it to the ground just before 7pm for the 8pm kick-off, with the United bus arriving around 15 minutes later having taken more than an hour to travel half a mile. No delay to the kick-off was necessary this time.

United stayed at the Hilton hotel at the nearby cricket ground, but Mourinho decided to walk to Old Trafford, accompanied by one security guard, instead of travelling with his players.

He told BT Sport: “We changed hotel, the hotel is just around in the corner.

“The players are in the bus for 45 minutes. I walked with a hoodie in the middle of the fans, nobody recognised me. I took two minutes, what I took two minutes walking the players couldn’t do 45 minutes in the bus.

“Juventus are having the same kind of problem. I informed the UEFA delegate about the situation because we don’t want to be punished again.”- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Champions LeaguefootballJose MourinhoJuventusManchester UnitedUEFA Champions LeagueMan Utd

Related Articles

Ronaldo enjoys winning return as Juventus outclass sorry United

Ronaldo relaxed ahead of Old Trafford return

Jose Mourinho dismisses talk of Real Madrid return

Cristiano Ronaldo’s finest Manchester United moments

More in this Section

Iwobi hails influence of ‘world-class’ Ozil

Cork players key to historic wins for Warsaw and Amsterdam at European Football Finals

Aisling McCarthy signs for Western Bulldogs

The highs and lows of Mesut Ozil’s enigmatic career


Breaking Stories

Physiotherapy hope for cancer patients thanks to Jane Tomlinson’s legacy

Review: Wexford Festival Opera

How to ace being the new girl at work

Tried and tested: Polar’s new Vantage M running watch

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »