Jose Mourinho could return to Real Madrid next week – Ramon Calderon

Jose Mourinho could be back in charge of Real Madrid as early as Monday, according to former club president Ramon Calderon.

The Portuguese, sacked by Manchester United in December last year, has been linked with a return to the Bernabeu with Santiago Solari’s future in doubt after Real crashed out of the Champions League this week.

Mourinho spent three tempestuous seasons at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning LaLiga in 2012 but also falling out with Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas as well as his Barcelona counterpart at the time, Pep Guardiola.

However, Calderon thinks the time is now right for the second coming of the ‘Special One’ in Madrid.

“I understand Mourinho will sign a deal for the remainder of this season and for another three years, with a net salary of £17million per year,” Calderon wrote in a guest column for the i newspaper.

“For the president (Florentino Perez), Mourinho will be the perfect shield against the unhappiness in the media, the fans and the players.

“But it will not be easy, and I predict it will be very difficult over the next three months.”

On the possibility of friction between Mourinho and Ramos, Calderon added: “It remains to be seen what Ramos will do. Sergio Ramos did not enjoy a great relationship with Mourinho during the Portuguese’s first spell in Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

“The fans love him, he is one of the most important players and he wants to see out the rest of his career at Real Madrid.”

Mourinho was asked about going back to Real during a recent appearance on beIN SPORTS.

He said: “Would I go back to a club I’ve been at before? If I thought it was the right club, (with the) right structure, the right ambitions, no problem at all.

“It is a reason of pride when a club where you worked before wanted you to come back. The only moment where I had this feeling was with Chelsea, not with Real Madrid.”

When presenter Andy Gray said Real were “still an iconic club”, Mourinho replied: “They are THE iconic club.”

