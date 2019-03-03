NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Jose Mourinho convinced Kepa saga was a misunderstanding

Sunday, March 03, 2019 - 04:31 PM

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is convinced the Maurizio Sarri-Kepa Arrizabalaga saga was down to a genuine misunderstanding.

Eyebrows were raised after last Sunday’s Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City when both men insisted wires had been crossed after the £71million goalkeeper appeared to refuse to be substituted after going down injured for the second time as a penalty shoot-out loomed.

However, speaking in his role as an analyst on beIN SPORTS, Mourinho said: “When you are on the outside, what comes into your eyes is that the player refused to come out.

“The manager wants to make a change because (Willy) Caballero is very good on penalties and the goalkeeper refused to do it. That’s the first thing that came into my mind.

“But then, according to what they were informing and the position of Maurizio and also Kepa, it looks like it was a misunderstanding and a lot of people were part of it – the doctor on the pitch, the goalkeeper coach that was not involved, the emotion of the moment, Maurizio desperate with the reaction…

“There were a lot of factors that made us think, ‘Wow! This is big’. In the end, it looks like it was not big because it looks like a misunderstanding.

“I have a few friends at the club and everybody speaks to me amazingly well about Kepa. They say he is a great kid, they say he is not capable of this kind of confrontational attitude and when the inside information is as positive as that, I believe in this kind of information.”

Manager Sarri reacted furiously on the sidelines as Kepa waved away his attempts to replace him with Caballero, with some commentators speculating that the Italian could lose his job.

However, Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Tottenham eased some of the pressure on him, and Mourinho was pleased at that.

He said: “After what happened in that final with Maurizio Sarri and Kepa, immediately everybody was convinced that the manager was going to be sacked.

“I’m so happy that they beat Tottenham because the best way to put water on the fire is to win matches. They won and they got some stability.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Chelsea claim welcome derby win as Kepa makes comeback

Sarri backs Jorginho to win over detractors at Chelsea

Chelsea “more united” following Kepa commotion – Sarri

Chelsea facing no action from UEFA over alleged racist chanting


KEYWORDS

Jose MourinhoKepaMaurizio SarriPremier LeagueChelsea

More in this Section

AIL round-up: Lansdowne, Cork Con and UCC among the winners

Early Murphy goal sees Carlow squeeze past Louth

Cummins goal crucial as Galway weather storm for seventh win in a row against Mayo

Derby win pushes Tyrone closer to Division 1 safety


Lifestyle

Are anti-pollution beauty products worth your money?

A call to arms against invaders lurking in your garden

Wish List: Stunning showers, scents and sea sponges

Designers striking a balance for gender equality

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »