Jorginho spot on for Italy in Uefa Nations League clash with Russia

By James Whelan and Ronnie Esplin/i>

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho showed his penalty expertise once again as Italy secured a 1-1 draw in their inaugural Group 3 Uefa Nations League in Bologna last night.

Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski blasted a volley past keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri equalised when Jakub Blaszczykowski felled Federico Chiesa in the box in the 76th minute, and Jorginho converted from the spot.

Russia built on their strong showing, as hosts, at the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Turkey in Trabzon. Denis Cheryshev scored a fine volley after 13 minutes, only for Serdar Aziz to equalise four minutes before half-time. But Artem Dzyuba restored Russia’s lead four minutes after the break to give them an ideal start to League B Group 2.

Taulant Xhaka scored 10 minutes into the second half as Albania beat Israel 1-0.

Former Southampton forward Dusan Tadic’s penalty proved the difference as Serbia edged Lithuania 1-0 in Group 4. Also in Group 4 Romania and Montenegro drew 0-0. Azerbaijan and Kosovo’s League D Group 3 clash in Baku was also 0-0. In the other game in the same pool, the Faroe Islands beat Malta 3-1.

Belgium cruised to a 4-0 win over Scotland in their friendly at Hampden Park. Romelu Lukaku’s goal after 28 minutes gave the World Cup semi-finalists tje lead and Eden Hazard thundered in a second within a minute of the restart.

Half-time substitute Michy Batshuayi, on loan at Valencia from Chelsea, then scored twice in seven minutes to compound the misery of the Scots.