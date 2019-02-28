NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Jordi Alba signs new Barcelona contract

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 03:26 PM

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba has signed a contract extension through to 2024.

The 29-year-old Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at 500million euros (£428million).

Alba began his career in Barca’s youth ranks but left in 2005 before turning professional at Valencia.

He returned to the Nou Camp in 2012 and is now under contract until June 30, 2024.

The club said a date for the formal signing ceremony to take place would be announced in the next few days.

Alba has played 282 games for the club, scoring 14 goals.

- Press Association

