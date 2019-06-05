News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jordan Henderson sits out England training ahead of flight to Portugal

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 01:05 PM

Jordan Henderson was the only absentee as England trained at St George’s Park before flying out to Portugal for the Nations League.

The Liverpool skipper is following an individual programme following Saturday’s 2-0 Champions League final win over Tottenham in Madrid.

England travel on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Thursday’s Nations League semi-final with Holland in Guimaraes.

Raheem Sterling during the training session (Martin Rickett/PA)

Portugal and Switzerland play in Porto on Wednesday night with the final and third-place play-off on Sunday.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is poised to win his 50th cap on Thursday.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Bayern Munich yet to bid for Sane – Rummenigge

Former UEFA president Lennart Johansson dies

Rashford: Southgate has created a club-like atmosphere with England

Raheem Sterling desperate to lift Nations League trophy with England

Jordan HendersonUEFA Nations LeagueEnglandTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Joshua insists he will stick by trainer McCracken despite shock defeat

Delph believes team-mate Sterling has become one of the world’s best players

Football rumours from the media

John Kiely: Clare clash taking on ‘new level of importance’


Lifestyle

The Big Five: We give ‘Ireland’s Ultimate Bucket List’ challenge series a go

Sherlock Holmes: Combing through the catalogue of the world’s most celebrated crime-stopper

Sick of non-stop scrolling? 6 apps to help fix your phone addiction once and for all

Tribute to a golden voice: NCH to celebrate life of Tenor Frank Patterson

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »