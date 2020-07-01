News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jordan Henderson has proved critics wrong, says Mohamed Salah

Jordan Henderson has proved critics wrong, says Mohamed Salah
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 04:23 PM

Mohamed Salah has picked captain Jordan Henderson as his Liverpool player of the year.

Egypt forward Salah revealed his pride at Liverpool’s first top-flight title since 1990, then quickly selected England midfielder Henderson as his stand-out Anfield star of the season.

Salah hailed Henderson for proving the doubters wrong by fending off criticism in his early Liverpool days to steer Jurgen Klopp’s men to their maiden Premier League crown.

Mohamed Salah has revealed his delight at the Anfield club’s first top-flight title in 30 years (Paul Ellis/NMC Pool)
Mohamed Salah has revealed his delight at the Anfield club’s first top-flight title in 30 years (Paul Ellis/NMC Pool)

“All of us deserve to be the best player,” said Salah.

“If you ask 10 people about (Virgil) Van Dijk, nine will say he deserves it for sure.

“If you ask 10 people about Trent (Alexander-Arnold), nine will say ‘definitely’.

“When you ask 10 people about Salah and any other, they’ll say the same.

“But if I have to pick, I’ll choose Henderson, our captain.

“He was criticised a lot, and people wanted him out of Liverpool, but he fought back and proved to everyone that he deserves to be our captain, plus he was helping everyone, even the young players.”

On sealing the league title, he continued: “It’s something special for sure.

“I’m really delighted to win the league with Liverpool after 30 years.

“After I left Chelsea I was determined to go back and change everything. I went back, won the Champions League, the league and was the top goal-scorer for two seasons. I think I did well.”

Liverpool’s quest to end their top-flight drought might be at an end, but Salah has insisted manager Klopp and Anfield’s crop of still-improving players are far from sated by this year’s silverware.

“We should make a great use of this generation, as we have good chemistry between us,” Salah told beIN Sports.

It's impossible to me to say that I have enough trophies and I reached my maximum. I will continue to do my best to make next year better than the one before

“You can find harmony and everyone knows what to do and where to find our team-mates.

“As you are aware, we played really well, yet we lost to Atletico Madrid (in this season’s Champions League), although many said we deserved to win and we played very well.

“But after all we want to congratulate them for sure.

“Staying at our peak is not something easy, but we’ll play hard to keep winning trophies.

“It’s impossible to me to say that I have enough trophies and I reached my maximum. I will continue to do my best to make next year better than the one before.”

More on this topic

Jose Mourinho hoping Tottenham can sort out new contract for Eric DierJose Mourinho hoping Tottenham can sort out new contract for Eric Dier

Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling to see out the Serie A seasonAlexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling to see out the Serie A season

We don’t have to win, but we want to win – Jurgen Klopp in no mood to ease offWe don’t have to win, but we want to win – Jurgen Klopp in no mood to ease off

2013 FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic placed into administration and facing 12-point deduction2013 FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic placed into administration and facing 12-point deduction


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Jordan HendersonLiverpoolMohamed SalahPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Kieran Shannon: With a bit of cop on, club and county can get alongKieran Shannon: With a bit of cop on, club and county can get along

Ian Baraclough: I never took it for granted I’d be Michael O’Neill’s successorIan Baraclough: I never took it for granted I’d be Michael O’Neill’s successor

Bruno Fernandes at the double as Manchester United cruise in BrightonBruno Fernandes at the double as Manchester United cruise in Brighton

Rebels and Kerry on LGFA collision courseRebels and Kerry on LGFA collision course


Lifestyle

As restrictions lift and a sense of normalcy returns, Lauren Taylor reflects on the elements of lockdown life we might want to hold on to.Should you maintain a slower pace of life after lockdown?

A large-scale study finds a worrying degree of sunburn among children, says Helen O'CallaghanSun smart: Children need to cover up to stay safe

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Wednesday's TV Highlights: Irish talents shine in Dunkirk and more Premier League football

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »