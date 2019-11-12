News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jonny Evans confident IFA will make right appointment to replace Michael O’Neill

Jonny Evans confident IFA will make right appointment to replace Michael O’Neill
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 11:20 AM

Jonny Evans has backed the Northern Ireland Football Association to get it right in the hunt for Michael O’Neill’s replacement.

The Leicester defender is confident his country will remain on track despite O’Neill joining Stoke.

But the manager will still take their final Euro 2020 qualifiers against Holland on Saturday and Germany next week and any play-off in March.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is favourite for the job and Evans expects the next appointment to be correct.

“It allows the IFA to take their time now, I’m sure they’ll pick the right man for the job,” he said.

“They made an unbelievable appointment in Michael and he’s spoken before about how they gave him time and backed him during a time of transition and difficulty at the start.

“What the IFA have done over the last few years has been first class and I’m sure they’ll pick the right man.”

O’Neill was appointed in December 2011 and took Northern Ireland to their first major tournament in 30 years when they reached Euro 2016, making the second round.

Last year O’Neill turned down the Scotland job but replaced Nathan Jones at Stoke last week, winning his first game 4-2 at Barnsley on Saturday.

It lifted Stoke off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship and Evans revealed his respect for his international boss.

“Everyone is very happy for him, what he has done at international level has been amazing,” he said.

“He has been a constant through my international career, I’ve been working with him nearly eight years.

“He’s always been that one manager to bounce off and has been incredible for my career and for a lot of the lads with Northern Ireland.

“We owe him a lot and I’m sure everyone sent him a congratulations text and it’s even better to have him with us through the rest of the campaign.”

More on this topic

Christian Pulisic to miss USA games with hip injuryChristian Pulisic to miss USA games with hip injury

Van Dijk believes lessons learned from last season’s title race are helping LiverpoolVan Dijk believes lessons learned from last season’s title race are helping Liverpool

Sterling admits emotions boiled over as Gomez fracas costs him his England placeSterling admits emotions boiled over as Gomez fracas costs him his England place

Football rumours from the media: United targeting Wilfried Zaha? Football rumours from the media: United targeting Wilfried Zaha?

Jonny EvansMichael O'NeillChampionshipUEFA European Championship QualifyingNorthern IrelandStokeTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Neil Warnock leaves Cardiff by mutual consentNeil Warnock leaves Cardiff by mutual consent

'Why are we changing again?': Michael Murphy critical of GAA's rules tinkering'Why are we changing again?': Michael Murphy critical of GAA's rules tinkering

Banned coach Alberto Salazar appeals to CASBanned coach Alberto Salazar appeals to CAS

Daniel James enjoying challenges of life in the Premier League fast laneDaniel James enjoying challenges of life in the Premier League fast lane


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan on the dangers of products high in caffeine.The dangers of energy drinks full of sugar

When bride-to-be Alma Clohessy enlisted her mother Rita’s help in planning her wedding, they made the most of every precious moment together.Wedding of the Week: 'It was the best, yet most emotional day of my life'

As you may be aware, new rules around motor insurance documentation have been introduced. The rules are aimed at improving transparency for consumers but a broker is warning they may have unintended consequences and could cause some confusion among policy holders.Drive a hard bargain for better car insurance

When Peter Ryan lost 90% of his vision in his early 20s, his readjustment was emotionally painful, but maturing, says Helen O’CallaghanA new way of seeing the world: Peter Ryan talks about losing 90% of his sight in his early 20s

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »