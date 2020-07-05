News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jonjo Shelvey strikes as Newcastle twice battle back to draw with West Ham

Jonjo Shelvey strikes as Newcastle twice battle back to draw with West Ham
By Press Association
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 06:01 PM

Jonjo Shelvey denied West Ham a crucial victory in their fight for Premier League survival as Newcastle twice came from behind to snatch a point.

The Hammers, who boosted their hopes with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Chelsea in midweek, led 1-0 and 2-1 at St James’ Park, but eventually emerged with only a point to show for their efforts in a 2-2 draw.

Michail Antonio’s fourth-minute strike was cancelled out by Miguel Almiron and Tomas Soucek’s 24 minutes from time by Jonjo Shelvey just seconds later with the Magpies stubbornly defending an unbeaten league run which now stretches to six games.

West Ham got off to the perfect start when Antonio’s clever flick allowed Pablo Fornals to lay the ball into Jarrod Bowen’s run down the right and after his cross had wrong-footed defender Jamaal Lascelles, Antonio lashed it into the roof of the net at the far post.

Keeper Lukasz Fabianski got down well at the other end six minutes later to turn away Dwight Gayle’s deflected free-kick after the striker had attempted to drill it under the defensive wall, but he was beaten with 17 minutes gone.

Joelinton, Gayle and Allan Saint-Maximin combined well to feed the ball into the path of overlapping full-back Emil Krafth, and his driven cross allowed the fast-arriving Almiron to slide in ahead of the keeper and prod home.

Tomas Soucek (right) had given West Ham the lead for the second time (Laurence Griffiths/NMC Pool/PA)
Tomas Soucek (right) had given West Ham the lead for the second time (Laurence Griffiths/NMC Pool/PA)

West Ham’s response was impressive as, after weathering a spell of pressure, they took the game back to their hosts, who needed a good reaction save by Martin Dubravka to deny Bowen after he got his toe to Aaron Cresswell’s skidding 32nd-minute strike from distance just in front of the keeper.

Saint-Maximin, who had been relatively well contained by the Hammers for much of the half, chanced his arm from distance after cutting inside past Bowen six minutes before the break, but Fabianski was more than equal to the task.

The home side resumed in positive mood, Almiron firing wide from distance three minutes into the half, and with Nabil Bentaleb – a 43rd-minute replacement for the injured Isaac Hayden – snapping into tackles in the middle of the field, it was they who looked the more likely to take the lead.

Hammers boss David Moyes replaced Manuel Lanzini with Mark Noble in the search for fresh impetus, and it arrived with 66 minutes gone when, after Declan Rice’s header from Bowen’s corner had crashed back off the crossbar, Soucek stabbed the rebound past Dubravka.

However, the lead lasted just seconds as Shelvey exchanged passes with Dwight Gayle inside the box and fired into the bottom corner, with Fornals playing him onside.

Although substitute Andriy Yarmolenko forced a late save from Dubravka, there were to be no late heroics.

More on this topic

Matheus Pereira shines as West Brom beat Hull to boost automatic promotion hopesMatheus Pereira shines as West Brom beat Hull to boost automatic promotion hopes

Bukayo Saka urges Arsenal to keep cool in heat of European battleBukayo Saka urges Arsenal to keep cool in heat of European battle

Manchester United’s ‘massive flood of positivity’ excites Marcus RashfordManchester United’s ‘massive flood of positivity’ excites Marcus Rashford

John Egan’s late equaliser salvages Sheffield United point at BurnleyJohn Egan’s late equaliser salvages Sheffield United point at Burnley


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Jonjo ShelveyMichail AntonioTomas SoucekPremier LeagueNewcastleWest HamNewcastle vs West HamTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Serpentine makes all to give O’Brien record eighth Derby victorySerpentine makes all to give O’Brien record eighth Derby victory

Mason Greenwood impresses again as Manchester United brush aside BournemouthMason Greenwood impresses again as Manchester United brush aside Bournemouth

Jamie Vardy joins elite club as Leicester get back on trackJamie Vardy joins elite club as Leicester get back on track

Jamie Vardy’s best Leicester goals after netting 100 in the Premier LeagueJamie Vardy’s best Leicester goals after netting 100 in the Premier League


Lifestyle

Cross rope bridges strung across the Atlantic or visit reimagining of time gone by; whatever you fancy doing, you’ll find it in Ulster.Staycations 2020: Take your pick from these great things to do in Ulster

I can’t eat anything without chilli flakes stuffed into itShape I'm In: Novelis Emma Murray

Peter Dowdall has advice on caring for these perennial favouritesLook after your peonies and they'll brighten your garden

A routine smear test picked up Eileen Rushe's cancer when she was in her early 30s. It was a long road to recovery, says Arlene Harris.In check: Why every woman must get a cervical screening test

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »