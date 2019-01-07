NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Jonjo Shelvey set for further checks on thigh injury

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 11:55 AM

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is to head to Barcelona for a check-up on the thigh injury which has limited his involvement in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old has made only eight Premier League starts this season and has been hampered in recent weeks by the problem.

Press Association Sport understands he is to travel to Barcelona this week to see the specialist he consulted before Christmas, although sources on Tyneside insist the trip is scheduled and as it stands, he has not been ruled out of Saturday’s league trip to Chelsea.

However, Shelvey’s fitness has been a concern with the £12million signing’s last four appearances, the most recent of which came in Saturday’s 1-1 FA Cup third round draw with Sky Bet Championship Blackburn, having come from the bench.

One of Rafael Benitez’s most influential players, Shelvey has managed a total of just 101 minutes of football since November 3.

Benitez has lost South Korea international Ki Sung-yueng to Asian Cup duty, while fellow central midfielder Mohamed Diame sat out with FA Cup tie with a hip problem, although his manager is hoping he will be fit for the game at Stamford Bridge.

In addition, Isaac Hayden has reiterated his desire to leave Tyneside this month for personal reasons after failing to do so during the summer.

With the Magpies sitting just two points clear of the drop zone and facing another uncertain transfer window with takeover speculation an added complication, Benitez is unlikely to sanction any departures unless his squad has already been strengthened.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Jonjo ShelveyPremier LeagueNewcastle

More in this Section

Crystal Palace goalkeeper denies making ‘Nazi salute’ in Instagram photo

Football rumours from the media

Wayne Rooney’s intoxication arrest ‘due to sleeping tablet disorientation’

Chargers resist Ravens rally to book play-off against Patriots


Lifestyle

Why running on an incline could save you time at the gym this year

Stan and Ollie in Cork: A look back at Laurel and Hardy's visit to Leeside

Islands of Ireland: Middle Calf’s room with a view

On the ball for 2019 fitness regime

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »