Jonathan Agnew asks BBC colleague Gary Lineker to keep political views to himself

Jonathan Agnew has criticised Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker for broadcasting his political views to the public.

The BBC cricket correspondent and Test Match Special stalwart took to Twitter to ask the former England striker to “keep your political views, whatever they are and whatever the subject, to yourself”.

@GaryLineker Gary. You are the face of BBC Sport. Please observe BBC editorial guidelines and keep your political views, whatever they are and whatever the subject, to yourself. I’d be sacked if I followed your example. Thanks. — Jonathan Agnew (@Aggerscricket) December 13, 2018

Agnew also claimed he would lose his job were he to express his views in the same manner.

The BBC’s editorial guidelines state that: “Impartiality lies at the heart of public service and is the core of the BBC’s commitment to its audiences.”

Lineker frequently tweets on subjects outside of football, and posted replies to some of his former England teammates who had tweeted their opinions after Wednesday’s vote on Theresa May’s leadership.

First, Lineker responded to Chris Waddle, who expressed his view that Britain should leave the European Union with no deal – Waddle has since deleted his tweet.

Stick to football 🤣 https://t.co/2HjlilA3Ja— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 12, 2018

Later on, Peter Shilton – England’s most capped footballer – tweeted how impressed he was with Conservative Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg.

This prompted Lineker to respond as such.

What’s that old saying? You should never see a tweet from your heroes? 😬 https://t.co/9bU1go3821— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 12, 2018

Agnew’s comments received thousands of interactions, prompting him to tweet that it seemed people were broadly in favour of Lineker speaking his mind.

Ok. View is overwhelmingly keep going Gary! You can stop the aggro now... @GaryLineker— Jonathan Agnew (@Aggerscricket) December 13, 2018

That didn’t stop the 1986 Golden Boot-winner from defending his actions though, saying: “I’ll continue to tweet what I like and if folk disagree with me then so be it.”

Jonathan, I’m the face of my own Twitter account. I’ll continue to tweet what I like and if folk disagree with me then so be it. Thank you so much for your concern, which, I imagine, wouldn’t be a concern at all if you agreed with me. 👍🏻— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 13, 2018

A BBC spokesperson said: “Gary is not involved in any news or political output for the BBC and as such any expression of his personal political views does not affect the BBC’s impartiality.”

