Jon Walters to miss Ireland's friendly against Poland

Friday, September 07, 2018 - 05:14 PM

Jon Walters is set to miss the Republic of Ireland's friendly against Poland next Tuesday.

The veteran forward has been allowed to return to his club Ipswich as he bids to regain full fitness having recovered from a knee injury this summer.

Walters played the full 90 minutes in last night's 4-1 defeat to Wales.

Meanwhile, teenage Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher joined up with the squad for their training session in Newport this afternoon.

The other players involved in the session were either unused or substitutes who came on in the loss to Wales, while the rest of the squad underwent a recovery session in the team hotel.

