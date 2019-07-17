John Treacy: Reform backing essential for FAI funding

Sport Ireland chief executive John Treacy has indicated that the adoption by FAI members of the major reforms recommended by the Governance Review Group Report will be one of the factors essential to the restoration of funding which has been suspended since April.

However, he adds that the adoption and implementation of the reform package is only “a starting point” on the FAI’s road to recovery.

In his opening address to today’s Oireachtas Committee Joint Committee On Transport Tourism and Sport, Treacy says:

“It is the view of the Sport Ireland that the timely implementation of these reforms is essential to the restoration of public trust and confidence in the FAI. The report provides a clear and comprehensive pathway for the fundamental reform of governance within the Football Association of Ireland, and a pathway for the FAI to emerge from its current difficulties.

It will be up to the new Board of the FAI to show leadership in the implementation of these critical, yet achievable, recommendations.

“A new outlook is needed and is necessary if real change and reform is to be realised. We now have a timely opportunity to commence the process of change. The urgency arises from the need to provide the public, football community and stakeholders with assurance that there is a determination in the FAI to enact necessary reforms.

"The adoption and implementation of the recommendations of the review is only a starting point; the actions and steps which will follow will take a period of time.”

Among other factors which Treacy says are of “particular relevance” to the restoration of funding is adoption of the recommendations of the Sport Ireland-commissioned KOSI audit of the FAI’s financial operations which is due to delivered in September.

In addition, he references the potential impact of the ongoing investigation into the FAI by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, which he describes as “serious” and “substantial”.

Treacy says: “The board of Sport Ireland will continue to monitor these items as they develop and progress. A decision to restore funding will only be considered when the structures, controls, and governance arrangements in place within the FAI are appropriate.

The board must also be satisfied that the FAI are equipped to ensure ongoing compliance with the terms and conditions of grant approval.

On that subject, and in the wake of the FAI crisis, Treacy will also tell the committee that Sport Ireland has approved revised terms and conditions of grant approval for all the organisations they fund.

Among the amendments to come into effect for 2020 funding will be the requirement for all national governing bodies of sport to provide details of the full remuneration packages for their chief executives (or equivalent positions) to Sport Ireland.

Ahead of their AGM on July 27 in Trim, the FAI will hold an EGM in Dunboyne on Saturday to facilitate implementation of the first phase of the recommendations of the Governance Review Group.

Addressing the concerns of some FAI sectors about the changes being proposed, Treacy admits it is “a challenge” for the board to reassure all of its constituents that the 78 recommendations included in the report of the Governance Review Group are in the best interests of the organisation and the game in Ireland.

He says: “It is natural for reluctance to change and reform to exist among some groups when bringing about any change process.

"We respect the autonomy of such groups, however, it is of vital importance that they reflect on the current situation, as well as the implications and practicalities of the recommended committee structure and where their respective input and expertise are best suited.”