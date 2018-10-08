John Terry retires – how social media users reacted

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry announced his retirement from playing football on Sunday.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at how social media users reacted to the 37-year-old’s announcement.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations on an incredible career @johnterry.26. It was an honour to walk alongside you at @chelseafc and see close up the sheer will and desire to be the best and also encourage the best from all around you. Truly inspirational. On top of that, to have the qualities that meant you stayed at the very top of world football consistently throughout your time. You were never content, always driving yourself and others onto continued success at the very top. What a player, what a leader, what a career. A true GREAT. Wishing you the very best in the next chapter, whatever you do you will be a huge success. 👏👏👏👏👏
View this post on Instagram
Congrats on your amazing career my Captain @johnterry.26 It was a pleasure playing and winning all these trophies with you @chelseafc 💙 #theoneandonly #JT #captaincourage #leader #historymakers #theimpossibles #theoldguard #blueblood PS: you still haven’t pay me the bet we did years ago, so please do it before I tell all my followers 😎
Twenty-two years as a Blue. Fifteen major trophies. One of the finest careers of any Englishman in the history of the game.
Enjoy your retirement, JT. 💙 #CaptainLeaderLegend pic.twitter.com/t3KuoHomhK— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2018
78 #ThreeLions appearances, 34 of those as captain. Six goals, including our first at the new @wembleystadium.
Congratulations on a great career, JT – and good luck for your next step. pic.twitter.com/xTrXrz2YJd— England (@England) October 7, 2018
Congratulations on a fantastic career, JT 🙌#AVFC pic.twitter.com/qWt0NhmyXH— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) October 7, 2018
Congratulations on your amazing career John Terry. I’m lucky to have shared a lot of memories and I will be always grateful for everything I have learned from you, a true leader and a legend of @ChelseaFC and football. I wish you all the best in your next chapter. #JT26 💙 pic.twitter.com/SKngXAvg7E— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) October 7, 2018
John Terry has announced his retirement from football. He does, of course, divide opinion, but when it comes to playing the game, I think we can all agree that he’s one of the finest defenders this country has ever produced.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 7, 2018
Congratulations on an amazing career! Thank you for everything you’ve done for me over the years! Always tried to help me and make me a better player. Goodluck in whatever is next🙌🏼🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kCpKh7ot9H— Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) October 7, 2018
A servant of the game, you gave yourself to club and country and captained those around you to be the best they can be. Good luck in retirement John Terry thank you for all you have given to football ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nT7a4tp8Hn— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) October 7, 2018
- Press Association