John Terry harbours ambition to be a manager

John Terry has spoke of his ambition to become a manager, amid reports linking him with the vacant post at Aston Villa.

The 37-year-old recently announced his retirement as a player, finishing his career last season with defeat in the Championship play-off final with Villa.

Terry has been mentioned as a successor to Steve Bruce after he was sacked by Villa last week. He has also been muted as a potential assistant boss to Rui Faria, who he worked under during his time at Chelsea.

The former Chelsea and England centre-half did not want to discuss his link with the Villa job but did speak about his wider managerial ambitions during an interview with Sky Sports News.

He said: “It’s an ambition of mine and has been for a long time. I have ambitions and aspirations to go and be a coach or a manager in the long run but I am taking time to reflect, which is the most important thing for me after recently coming to the decision to retire.

“I am ready for the next chapter in my life and hopefully it bring at least half the success I had as a player. I’m excited, you’re along time retired and I am ready for the next step – whatever that may be.”

