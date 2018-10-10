Home»Sport

John Terry harbours ambition to be a manager

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 04:08 PM

John Terry has spoke of his ambition to become a manager, amid reports linking him with the vacant post at Aston Villa.

The 37-year-old recently announced his retirement as a player, finishing his career last season with defeat in the Championship play-off final with Villa.

Terry has been mentioned as a successor to Steve Bruce after he was sacked by Villa last week. He has also been muted as a potential assistant boss to Rui Faria, who he worked under during his time at Chelsea.

The former Chelsea and England centre-half did not want to discuss his link with the Villa job but did speak about his wider managerial ambitions during an interview with Sky Sports News.

He said: “It’s an ambition of mine and has been for a long time. I have ambitions and aspirations to go and be a coach or a manager in the long run but I am taking time to reflect, which is the most important thing for me after recently coming to the decision to retire.

“I am ready for the next chapter in my life and hopefully it bring at least half the success I had as a player. I’m excited, you’re along time retired and I am ready for the next step – whatever that may be.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

ChampionshipJohn Terrysoccerfootball

More in this Section

James Ryan’s Leinster crop the type ‘money can’t buy’

Alan Shearer crossed the line with Cyrus Christie criticism, says Martin O’Neill

James McClean: I’d welcome Declan Rice back with open arms

David Moyes believes Man United will stick with Jose Mourinho


Breaking Stories

Why AMAs host Tracee Ellis Ross is our style icon

Why do I feel sick? Doctors explain some of the most common causes of nausea

7 ways to live like a Crazy Rich Asian in Singapore

On World Mental Health Day, here are 7 ways you can have a more mindful relationship with Instagram

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 06, 2018

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »