John Sheridan named as Waterford FC manager

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 06:22 PM

John Sheridan says he's "under no illusions of the task in hand" at Waterford.

Waterford FC have named former Republic of Ireland international John Sheridan as their new manager.

Sheridan last managed English National League side Chesterfield until his contract was terminated last January.

He replaces Alan Reynolds who claimed a lack of communication from the club's owners led to his departure last month. Reynolds, who led the club back to the Premier Division, has since joined the Dundalk coaching staff.

Sheridan has managed more than 650 games in the lower divisions of English football over the past two decades, including at Oldham Athletic (on three separate occasions), Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town, Notts County, Newport County, Plymouth Argyle, and twice with Chesterfield, who he led to the 2011 League Two title and 2012 Football League Trophy.

As a midfielder, he played in the top-tier of English football with Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, and Bolton Wanderers, and represented Ireland at the 1990 and 1994 World Cups.

He will be assisted by Waterford's first-team coach Francis Rocket.

“I’m delighted to have gotten everything sorted with Lee (Power, Waterford owner) and the club, and I can’t wait to get down to the training pitches and get stuck in,” said Sheridan.

“I am under no illusions of the task in hand. Speaking to Lee and others around the club, I am more than aware of what the club means to fans, and those involved. We’ll be looking to hit the ground running as soon as possible and getting sharp again ahead of the resumption of the League.

“I have spoken with the chairman a couple of times in the last little while, and we both are on the same page. We have set out some goals, and I will be pushing the players to make sure we achieve what we have set ourselves.”

Waterford sit sixth after the first four games of the coronavirus-halted Premier Division season. Sheridan now faces into a truncated 14-game spell to conclude the League campaign, starting on July 31.

Former Ireland international Daryl Murphy is also in talks with Waterford about rejoining his hometown club. The striker has spent the last 15 years in the UK, winning 33 caps along the way, and recently parted ways with League One outfit Bolton.

Power said the acquisition of Sheridan ended "silly rumours" about his commitment to the club:

"I've known John for over 20 years and am delighted that he has agreed to help me and the club out. 

"To have someone with John's calibre managing the club is fantastic for the supporters and the city and will also put to bed a number of silly rumours that have surrounded my family's commitments and ownership of the club."

