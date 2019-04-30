NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
John O'Shea to retire from football at end of season

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 02:04 PM

Former Republic of Ireland captain John O'Shea will retire at the end of the season, his current club Reading have announced on Twitter.

The 38-year-old earned 118 caps for his country and played at the European Championships in 2012 and 2016.

O'Shea, who has played 10 times for Reading this season, won the Champions League, five Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup during his 12 years at Manchester United.

The Waterford man was also Irish player of the year in 2014.

Today, his 38th birthday, O'Shea announced his retirement having spent the final season of his playing career at Reading after seven-year stint at Sunderland.

The club said about O'Shea on Twitter: "Just a very small part of his playing days have been spent with the Royals, but he has amassed a medal collection that any player would be extremely proud of, winning almost everything possible during almost 20 years as a professional footballer.

"Off the pitch, one of the nicest, most humble and genuine people you’ll meet in any walk of life. Happy birthday and thank you for all your efforts during your time at Madejski Stadium, John. We wish you well in the next chapter of your career."

United, meanwhile, drew on some of O’Shea’s highlights from his time with the club, posting videos which included a last-minute winner at Liverpool, a memorable goal against Arsenal at Highbury and his nutmeg on Real Madrid’s Luis Figo during a Champions League clash at Old Trafford.

O’Shea left United after winning his fifth and final Premier League title in 2011, opting to move to Sunderland.

Much of his time at the Stadium of Light was spent battling to keep the Black Cats in the top-flight, although they eventually succumbed to relegation in 2017.

O’Shea would play on in the Sky Bet Championship but could not help prevent Sunderland suffering back-to-back relegations and dropping into League One.

He would then depart for Reading and has made 10 appearances for the Royals with one game of the season remaining.

KEYWORDS

John O'Sheasoccerfootball

