John Obi Mikel signs short-term deal at Middlesbrough

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 01:19 PM

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has joined Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

The Nigeria international becomes Boro’s second signing of the January window.

He won two Premier League titles and the Champions League during his 11 years at Chelsea.

Mikel captained Nigeria at last summer’s World Cup and last played for Tianjin TEDA but had been a free agent since November.

Boro boss Tony Pulis told the club’s website: “I’m pleased to get him in. He is a man with a lot of experience and quality.

“He has a winning mentality and he wants to be here to be a part of what we are looking to achieve.”

- Press Association


