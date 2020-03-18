News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
John Obi Mikel leaves Trabzonspor amid coronavirus concerns

By Press Association
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 12:01 PM

John Obi Mikel has had his Trabzonspor contract terminated by mutual consent after the former Chelsea midfielder took to Instagram to protest that matches in Turkey were still going ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Turkish Super Lig is one of the only top-level leagues in Europe not to have postponed matches, with games taking place behind closed doors.

On Saturday, Mikel voiced his displeasure at the situation, writing on Instagram: “There is more to life than football.

“I do not feel comfortable and don’t want to play football in this situation.

“Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time.

“Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times.”

The 32-year-old former Nigeria international joined Trabzonspor on a two-year deal last summer, but has forfeited any remaining payments in order to leave early.

You are right John. The life is more important than football

A statement on Trabzonspor’s website said: “The professional football player agreement between our company and John Obi Mikel… has been mutually terminated.

“With the mutual termination agreement, the football player gave up all his future earnings.”

Mikel’s post received support from Radamel Falcao, who currently plies his trade in Turkey with Galatasaray, who replied: “You are right John. The life is more important than football.”

Mikel made 24 appearances for Trabzonspor, who currently top the league on goal difference.

