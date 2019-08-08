News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

John McGinn agrees new five-year deal with Aston Villa

John McGinn agrees new five-year deal with Aston Villa
By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 10:14 AM

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club.

The Scotland international was voted player of the season by Villa fans and his fellow players after playing a key role in the club’s promotion to the top flight.

“I have loved every minute of my time at Aston Villa and I am delighted to commit myself to the club for the long term,” said the 23-year-old, who joined Villa from Hibernian in August 2018.

Villa chief executive officer Christian Purslow added: “We are delighted to secure John’s services for the long term at Aston Villa.

“He is the type of player Dean Smith and our ownership group want to build our club around; young, determined, athletic, technically-gifted and passionate about winning.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Police attend Belfast bonfire as contractors tasked with removing itPolice attend Belfast bonfire as contractors tasked with removing it

Redmond signs new four-year contract with SouthamptonRedmond signs new four-year contract with Southampton

Pony suspected to 'have been used as dog bait' rescued in CorkPony suspected to 'have been used as dog bait' rescued in Cork

Irish folk singer Danny Doyle dies aged 79Irish folk singer Danny Doyle dies aged 79

John McGinnPremier LeagueAston Villa

More in this Section

Manchester United agree fee with Inter Milan for Romelu LukakuManchester United agree fee with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Wexford Youths go down in Champions League openerWexford Youths go down in Champions League opener

Paul O’Shea takes top prize on opening day at RDSPaul O’Shea takes top prize on opening day at RDS


Lifestyle

The prospect of life on Mars made the front page of the Cork Examiner 50 years ago.August 8, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »