John Giles 'sad to have to justify myself' over foundation

John Giles has said John Delaney should resign from the FAI.

Giles also addressed reports about questions over the operation of funds linked to the John Giles Foundation.

The Foundation was due to remain a responsibility of Delaney, who is a trustee, in his new role of Executive Vice-President.

Delaney has since voluntarily stepped aside from that position pending the completion of an independent investigation by the Association into issues of concern to the Board.

"There's such an amount of criticism now and it gets to a stage in this situation where the right thing to do would be to resign," said Giles on Off The Ball.

"It gets to the stage where there is a lack of confidence in the whole situation. The board are resigning en bloc and it would be very, very difficult for John to stay on."

Giles's Foundation was established in 2011 and raises funds to help football clubs, schools, and community groups with a range of local projects.

Asked if he was confident the funds were being used in the right way, Giles, who isn't paid for his work with the Foundation, said:

"I would be very confident that the money that came into the Foundation went out in grants to the teams around the country that applied for them.

"That is what I know, and I would be very disappointed and surprised if there was anything else that didn't occur as I have said.

"I feel a bit sad that I am in a position where I have to justify myself.

"I'm not worried about it because I know I haven't done anything wrong. I know that I haven't taken any money from the Foundation.

"I think the Foundation so far has raised a lot of money.

"I'm getting on a bit now but I hope it lasts another nine years."