News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

John Foley turns down interim FAI post

John Foley turns down interim FAI post
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 10:58 AM

John Foley has chosen not to take up an appointment as new interim CEO of the FAI.

The former Athletics Ireland chief executive had agreed to replace Noel Mooney, whose term in charge ended over the weekend.

However, it has emerged that Foley has decided against taking up the position at the last minute.

The organisation has been in crisis since details of a €100,000 loan to its former Chief Executive John Delaney emerged.

Funding from Sport Ireland has been suspended for a number of months.

The Board of the FAI said it regrets his and is to meet to discuss the next step.

The board said: "Throughout our dealings with John, his suitability for the role was beyond question and the level of professionalism and clarity he could bring to the Association would have been invaluable.

"John’s experience and influence will be especially missed by our staff who would have benefitted greatly from his arrival."

READ MORE

Dublin County Board yet to discuss Jim Gavin replacement as they deny Pat Gilroy rumours

More on this topic

Fraud squad and corporate body due to meet over FAIFraud squad and corporate body due to meet over FAI

Liam Mackey: Mick and Ireland play the waiting gameLiam Mackey: Mick and Ireland play the waiting game

Sports Minister slams 'regression of moves' within FAI boardSports Minister slams 'regression of moves' within FAI board

FAI audit ‘a matter of grave concern’, says Justice MinisterFAI audit ‘a matter of grave concern’, says Justice Minister

FAIsoccerfootballTOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Justin Tucker kicks Baltimore Ravens to victory over San Francisco 49ersJustin Tucker kicks Baltimore Ravens to victory over San Francisco 49ers

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Pep Guardiola: Confidence is not a problem at Manchester CityPep Guardiola: Confidence is not a problem at Manchester City

Ballon d’Or nominee Virgil Van Dijk already feels like a winnerBallon d’Or nominee Virgil Van Dijk already feels like a winner


Lifestyle

Don’t take your eyes for granted. Protect your vision with this simple advice, says Liz Connor.4 tips for looking after your eye health this winter

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »