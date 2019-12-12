John Earley resigns from FAI board

John Earley has resigned from the Board of the FAI with immediate effect.

In a letter to outgoing FAI President Donal Conway, the SFAI chairman said he made the decision in the best interests of Irish football.

Mr Earley was the last remaining board member who served under former chief executive John Delaney.

Mr Earley had been facing pressure to follow Mr Conway through the exit door following the revelations of the FAI’s 'Black Friday'.

The FAI revealed net liabilities of over €55 million in a shocking financial report last week.

Their delayed 2018 accounts showed the association paid a €462,000 settlement to former CEO John Delaney.

Mr Earley's departure comes as some ex-professional and current FAI staff members have suggested splitting up the organisation due to the ongoing crisis.

It would see a new body take control of grassroots football - an idea the Minister for Sport says he is open to.