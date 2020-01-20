John Delaney resigns from Uefa executive committee

John Delaney's reign in national football administration is over after Uefa confirmed the ex-FAI supremo had resigned his place on their executive committee.

The Waterford man had been elected to the top table in April 2017 by filling one of the eight vacancies at the organisation’s congress, granting him an extra €100,000 on top of his €360,000 per annum salary with the FAI.

His elevation came on the same day as the Ireland women’s squad went on strike over substandard conditions around international matches.

Delaney was a prominent presence during his tenure, presenting the U17 Euro trophy to Netherlands in 2018, but his position came under scrutiny from March of last year following a raft of revelations on the domestic front.

Uefa President Aleksander Čeferin - a guest of Delaney at his lavish 50th birthday party two years ago - had become increasingly concerned at the controversy engulfing the former FAI chief executive.

Delaney was ordered to stay away from all Uefa duties, including quarterly meetings of the executive committee.

Just before the September meeting in Ljubljana, the home city of Čeferin, Uefa said: “We are waiting for the results of the investigation in Ireland.

“In the meantime, Mr Delaney is not invited to Executive Committee meetings nor to Uefa committee meetings.”

Delaney’s term had been due to last until 2021 but his last official Uefa function was in April when helping to make the draw for the U17 Euros.

Although the FAI hosted the tournament, Delaney was conspicuous by his absence as he had by that stage been sent on gardening leave by the FAI. He officially quit the FAI in late September, with a severance package of €462,000.

A statement released by Uefa today said: "John Delaney played a leading role in helping Uefa to achieve many things.

"He was instrumental in the expansion of the Euro to 24 teams, which proved such a success in 2016.

"Several teams that may not otherwise have qualified proved that they have a contribution to make on the biggest stage, with Wales’ run to the semi-finals and Iceland’s elimination of England standing out as examples of this.

"He was an important figure in the move to centralise the TV rights across national team competitions – something which has benefitted all Uefa member associations and which was rolled out into the new Uefa Nations League tournament."

Meanwhile, the FAI have received an increased allocation of 2,200 tickets for the EURO 2020 play-pff away in Slovakia on March 26.

The in the semi-final at the Tehelne Pole Stadium in Bratislava advances to face either Bosnia & Herzegovina or Northern Ireland on March 31 for a place at the finals in June. Dublin will host four matches at the showpiece, including two of Ireland’s group matches if they qualify.

The FAI said: “We will endeavour to cater for the most loyal Republic of Ireland supporters, who will continue to avail of the ticketing allocation structure introduced last year, which is as follows:

“65 per cent will be allocated to independent supporters who are members of Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Clubs and Fans' Direct.

“20 per cent will be distributed to supporters from affiliated football Leagues and more than 2,000 clubs which fall under their remit, Board and National Council members, players/staff, and Club Ireland members.

“15 per cent will be provided to supporters travelling with the FAI's official travel partner, Abbey Travel - these supporters have their details of match attendance at away games logged should they ever decide to apply independently for tickets.”