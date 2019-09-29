News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
John Delaney resigns from position in FAI

John Delaney, file photo
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 07:14 AM

John Delaney has stepped down as Executive Vice-President of the FAI.

The Board of the Football Association of Ireland has made the announcement late last night after talks between Mr Delaney and the board.

The former CEO's resignation has been made with immediate effect.

The FAI will fulfill certain notice and pension obligations as agreed between the parties, according to an FAI statement issued last night.

Mr Delaney served as CEO of the FAI from 2005 to March 2019.

He was elected to the UEFA Executive in 2017 and in March of this year, he moved to the role of Executive Vice-President of the FAI.

