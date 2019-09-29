John Delaney resigns from position in FAI

John Delaney has stepped down as Executive Vice-President of the FAI.

The Board of the Football Association of Ireland has made the announcement late last night after talks between Mr Delaney and the board.

The former CEO's resignation has been made with immediate effect.

The FAI will fulfill certain notice and pension obligations as agreed between the parties, according to an FAI statement issued last night.

The Board of the FAI announces the resignation with immediate effect of Executive Vice-President and former CEO John Delaney. Statement to follow. — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 28, 2019

Mr Delaney served as CEO of the FAI from 2005 to March 2019.

He was elected to the UEFA Executive in 2017 and in March of this year, he moved to the role of Executive Vice-President of the FAI.