John Delaney: From the hot seat to the back seat?

The FAI’s difficulty is also the FAI’s opportunity, as it prepares to appoint a new CEO for the first time in 14 years.

The decision to retain the services of John Delaney in the newly created position of Executive Vice President will hardly please his critics but there is a logic in keeping such an experienced figure on board, given his strong connections in the global game.

Securing Euro 2020 finals games for Dublin was a good example of a small football federation like the FAI being able to punch well above its weight, thanks in no small measure to Delaney’s influence at UEFA.

That was one of the points made as justification for the changes recommended in the review of the FAI’s senior management structure and the role of the CEO, which was carried out by sports governance expert Jonathan Hall Associates.

According to the report, as quoted in the FAI statement released on Saturday: “The new role of Executive Vice-President would be a specifically defined role with responsibility for a range of international matters and special projects on behalf of the FAI. It is envisaged that the current CEO would step into this new role. This would allow Irish football to continue to benefit from his extensive football experience and contacts across Europe and the rest of the world.”

However, on the face of it, it doesn’t appear as if John Delaney in his new Executive Vice-President role will be answerable to the new Chief Executive, with both reporting to the Board.

Again, to quote the report: “A new Chief Executive should be recruited to be responsible for all the other issues typically overseen by a Chief Executive of a national association. The new Chief Executive would assume responsibility for leading and managing the executive team at the FAI with appropriate executive support being provided to the Executive Vice-President to carry out the role. Both roles should be clearly defined and would report into the Board.”

That matter of “clear definition” – and matching evidence of real change in governance – will be crucial if the FAI is to revamp its management structure in a way which maximises its effectiveness as well as ensuring that public confidence in the organisation is restored.

The report goes on: “The new Chief Executive and the Executive Vice-President would need to work closely together in a collaborative manner in line with the updated strategy established by the new Chief Executive and agreed by the Board.”

Quite how this collaborative model would appeal to any prospective new CEO remains to be seen.

John Delaney has always insisted that the FAI acts in a way which represents the collective views and decisions of the board but he has been such a hugely dominant figure in his role as chief executive – perceived by both his supporters and opponents to be the ultimate power in the association – that it will be hard for many to come to terms with the idea that he really is ready to take a back seat after so long in the throne.