John Cotter opts against taking Waterford job

Former Cork City manager John Cotter. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Waterford FC’s hunt for a new manager continues after former Cork City boss John Cotter shied away from the vacancy.

Alan Reynolds quit his hometown club two weeks ago to take over as assistant to Vinny Perth at champions Dundalk, prompting owner Lee Power to advertise the post.

Discussions have since taken place with a couple of UK-based candidates but Cotter emerged in recent days as one of the domestic options.

It is understood, however, that talks stalled and he won’t be heading to the RSC.

The Blues, who won two of their opening four matches, are set to unveil their new boss by the end of the week. All players and staff, including Reynolds, were temporarily laid off in early May due to Covid-19.