John Caulfield: Time to stand up and be counted

By Martin Claffey

Cork City boss John Caulfield has told his players it is time to “stand up and be counted” as they look to rescue their stuttering season.

City take on Longford Town in the FAI Cup quarter-final tomorrow (7.30pm, live on RTÉ2), with the reigning double winners facing a barrage of criticism for their recent performances.

City suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers last weekend, which allowed Premier Division leaders Dundalk to stretch their lead to six points with just six games to play.

Caulfield believes his players must now show their character.

“It’s about being able to deal with the criticism,” said the manager. “Most of this season guys who were at the club from last season and the season before have been used to praise all the time but if the results don’t go for you, you have to be prepared to take the criticism.

“You can blame your luck and you can blame this and that but ultimately it’s up to every individual to stand up and be counted.

“Cork is the biggest club in Ireland, with the biggest support, the biggest media coverage, and you’re under a lot of pressure. You take plaudits when you do well, but if you don’t you have to take it on the chin, and that can be a culture shock to the newer players.

“You can become strong or you fall away.”

Longford are managed by Neale Fenn, a former fans’ favourite at Turner’s Cross, and have hit a rich vein of form in recent weeks to move into the promotion play-off spots in the First Division. They will be familiar foes to Caulfield with Cork beating them on their way to winning the FAI Cup in the past two seasons.

Caulfield believes that Longford will be a tougher challenge this time. “Longford have evolved. When Neale came in, it was about building his team. He’s brought in goalscoring ability they didn’t have in previous years.

“We don’t have to look any further than the fact they knocked Sligo out and they also knocked out Shelbourne.”