John Caulfield parts ways with Cork City

Cork City boss John Caulfield has departed the club, it was confirmed today.

The 54-year-old was appointed as manager in 2014 and claimed the title in 2017.

Caulfield also won two FAI Cups, in 2016 and 2017.

The club confirmed in a statement that Caulfield "will step down from his position as first team manager with immediate effect".

The statement said that Caulfield and the club came to a mutual agreement.

Caulfield said: "I feel the time is right to part ways with the club.

"I would like to thank the players and backroom team for the huge success brought to the club since 2014. I wish everyone the best for the rest of the 2019 season and look forward to attending games as a supporter in the stands."

Cork City chairman Declan Cary said: "Everyone at the club is hugely grateful for everything John Caulfield has done for the club, the city and Cork.

"He holds every record as a player and a manager. He leaves the club with all of our best wishes and we look forward to welcoming John to Turner’s Cross in the future."

The former City player has struggled this season with club having not won in eight games, and only picking up three wins so far this season.

Only yesterday, Caulfield had backed his management team to turn things around at the club.

"The bottom line is that we have worked incredibly hard, the management team have had five unbelievable years, all of a sudden are they not good enough?" he asked at a press conference.

Caulfield said: “I think we’ve fantastic people, highly qualified people, all working extremely hard, but we are going through a difficult time.

“It’s up to us to rally the lads, if their confidence is down, you have to get it up and that’s what we’ll try to do.”

He admitted that the club was in "our must difficult period" at the moment but added: "When you win you don’t get carried away and when you lose you keep a level head with the management and go through things."

Cork City said they would appoint an interim manager "for the foreseeable future" before beginning the recruitment process for a new first team manager.