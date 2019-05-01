John Caulfield expresses 'great sadness' at leaving 'truly special' Cork City

John Caulfield has expressed his "great sadness" after his departure as Cork City manager.

Caulfield left the club by mutual consent this morning after an eight-game winless run left the 2017 champions just outside the Airtricity League relegation zone.

The club's all-time record appearance-holder and joint-top-scorer says he's sad to end his two-decade association with the club.

Following a brief statement released through Cork City this morning, Caulfield issued a longer statement which thanked the club, his staff, and the supporters.

"It’s with great sadness that my time at a truly great club, that I’ve had the privilege to serve for over 20 years of my life, has come to an end," said Caulfield.

I have loved every goal, every game, every win and every trophy as a player and as a manager at Cork City FC.

"I have seen the club grow over the years and it was a pleasure to work with so many great players, coaches and people at the club.

"I am so grateful to my family; my staff, in particular John Cotter, Liam Kearney, Lisa Fallon, Mick Punch and Phil Harrington.

"I thank Pat Lyons and the previous board for their support and would like to wish Declan Carey and the new board every success moving forward.

"To the supporters, there’s not a lot to say except thank you. Thank you for all the memories and all the great moments that we have shared. Your fantastic support has always meant so much to me.

There’s something truly special about Cork City FC and I thank you for letting me be part of it for so long, both as a player and manager.

"I’m looking forward to my next challenge but will never forget how much pleasure and epic memories the Rebel Army have given me.

"Thank you and continued success to this very special football club.

"Johnny C."

Caulfield's five-and-a-half-year tenure as manager was marked by unprecedented success and annual title challenges, followed by a sharp decline this season.

He led the club to a historic League and Cup double in 2017, having also won the FAI Cup on 2016, beating fierce rivals Dundalk on both occasions.

The club finished second in the League to Dundalk in his four other full seasons at the helm, and were FAI Cup runners-up in 2015.

He also won three President's Cups, between 2016 and 2018.

This season, City are eighth in the table with 13 points from 14 games, including only three from their last eight games.

As a player with City, Caulfield won the League, FAI Cup, and three League Cups between 1986 and 2001, before going on to manage Avondale United and UCC