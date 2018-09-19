John Caulfield: Cork City are still in title picture

By Martin Claffey

John Caulfield says that Cork City don’t need an investor to go toe-to-toe with Dundalk as the club looks to bounce back from the worst performance of his tenure.

The wounds are still raw on Leeside from a 4-2 drubbing dished out by Bohemians at Dalymount Park last Friday night, and now Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk come to town looking to pile on the pain on the stumbling champions.

But Caulfield still believes his side can reclaim the title, giving an impassioned defence of his management ahead of Friday’s meeting of the League of Ireland’s ‘New Firm’.

“It’s not directly in our hands but if we win our games and they don’t win theirs, of course it’s alive,” said the Cork boss.

“But we must go and give a performance for our own supporters.”

“There’s six weeks to go in the season, we’re second in the league, in a cup semi-final, have qualified for Europe. As a management you want to keep pushing, year on year, and that’s what we want to keep doing.

“All we can do on Friday is win the match and see where that takes us after that.”

Success has brought added pressure — and added criticism — at Turner’s Cross.

Last season, the league was done and dusted on the June bank holiday weekend, as a Sean Maguire hat-trick blew Dundalk away at Oriel Park and put City 18 points clear, with Kenny admitting the title was out of reach before the mid-season break.

Fast forward 15 months, and Cork are trailing a Lillywhites juggernaut — now owned by US investment firm Peak6 — thundering relentlessly towards the finish line.

The doomsayers were out in force last Friday night after a performance which Caulfield admits took in the worst first-half display of his tenure.

Caulfield understands the frustrations but reminded fans of how far Cork City have come since his arrival in 2013, and believes the club have further to progress, on and off the field.

“When we took over we only had six players signed the day we walked in. I don’t know was it through prayers or hard work but we ended up qualifying for Europe and going to the last game for the league, with four amateur players,” said Caulfield, who also pointed out he was a target for criticism in last year’s double-winning season.

“I’ve no doubt we are going to get bigger and better but we don’t need a sugar daddy to do that.”

“We’ve already done that, we keep being wise from a management point of view. We have to expand our business in the community, develop our academy facilities and develop financially. The strength of the club is its people.”

Kieran Sadlier, Sean McLoughlin, and Garry Buckley are all in contention to return against Dundalk this weekend while Alan Bennett, Karl Sheppard are rated 50/50.

Caulfield appealed for City supporters to come out in force for a match where Dundalk have already sold out a 500-strong allocation, making this the biggest away support of the season allocated by the Turner’s Cross club.

A tense atmosphere won’t be a place for the faint of heart.

“There’s no hiding place,” Caulfield warned.

“You either respond positively as a stronger person, or you fade away.”