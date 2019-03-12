NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Joey Barton mad for Paddy Madden

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 01:49 PM
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Joey Barton has backed Paddy Madden to add to his solitary Irish cap.

The FleetwoodTown manager has seen his striker score 18 times in all competitions for the League One side this season and, though the Dubliner has not been included in Mick McCarthy’s first squad, Barton has suggested the Ireland boss should take note of the former Bohs man’s form in front of goal.

“He has scored a load of goals, he has been fantastic for us,” said Barton.“If lads are getting called up (for Ireland) from the division below then he has to be in the shout for that.

“Mick is a very experienced manager, he will have his pros and cons for picking those over Paddy. But if he keeps playing the way he has done for the majority of the season, keeps scoring goals, then he will be hard to ignore. And I’m sure Mick will call him up if he feels he deserves it.”

McCarthy is expected to announce his final squad of 23 for the opening European Championship games against Gibraltar and Georgia on Thursday.

