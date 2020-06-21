News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Joelinton strikes as Newcastle dent 10-man Sheffield United’s Euro hopes

Joelinton strikes as Newcastle dent 10-man Sheffield United’s Euro hopes
By Press Association
Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 04:26 PM

Newcastle 3 - 0 Sheffield United

Joelinton scored just his second Premier League goal as Newcastle dented 10-man Sheffield United’s charge for Europe with a 3-0 win on their return to action.

The £40million Brazilian striker, who was guilty of a glaring first-half miss, redeemed himself 12 minutes from time to wrap up what proved to be a comprehensive victory at St James’ Park.

Allan Saint-Maximin opened the scoring after 55 minutes after Blades defender John Egan had been sent off for a second bookable offence, and Matt Ritchie made it 2-0 with a sumptuous strike 14 minutes later.

But it was Joelinton, whose last league goal had come 301 days earlier, who rounded things off to complete a double over the Blades – who would have gone fifth with a win – and a thoroughly satisfactory afternoon for the Magpies.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce with goalscorer Matt Ritchie during the Premier League match at St James’ Park, Newcastle.
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce with goalscorer Matt Ritchie during the Premier League match at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

The visitors, perhaps understandably with a game already under their belt, started the sharper, but it was Newcastle who created the game’s first real chances as Joelinton failed to make a telling connection with Ritchie’s 11th-minute corner before Saint-Maximin sent a dangerous pull-back skidding across the penalty area.

Ritchie warmed Dean Henderson’s hands with a 14th-minute piledriver from distance as the Magpies grew into the game, but Joelinton squandered a golden opportunity three minutes later when he scuffed his shot with just the keeper to beat after Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron had staged a pacy counter-attack.

Egan has to throw himself into the path of Jonjo Shelvey’s stinging 20th-minute strike and although Billy Sharp volleyed over at the other end, the home side continued to enjoy the better of it.

The Blades restored a measure of control with Oliver Norwood prominent in the middle of the field as the half ran down without ever genuinely threatening Martin Dubravka’s goal.

Newcastle were handed a potentially significant advantage within five minutes of the restart when Joelinton got the better of Egan as they set off in pursuit of Federico Fernandez’s clearance and the defender, who had already been booked, dragged him back and received a second yellow card.

Sheffield United’s John Egan walks off dejected after being sent off for a second yellow card.
Sheffield United’s John Egan walks off dejected after being sent off for a second yellow card.

The Magpies eventually took the lead with 55 minutes gone when Ritchie found space down the left and drilled in a low cross which defender Enda Stevens should have cleared. But he missed the ball, allowing Saint-Maximin to beat Henderson at his near post.

Chris Wilder’s men might have been level within four minutes after full-back George Baldock picked out Sharp at the far post.

Ritchie took advantage with 20 minutes remaining when, after picking up possession 40 yards out, he made ground and then unleashed a rising drive which screamed past the keeper.

There was still time for Joelinton to wrap up the victory from Almiron’s 78th-minute cross.

READ MORE

Leeds beaten by Cardiff on return to Championship action

More on this topic

Home sides will be disadvantaged by absence of fans, says Eddie HoweHome sides will be disadvantaged by absence of fans, says Eddie Howe

Steve Bruce ‘would love to stay in charge’ of Newcastle following takeoverSteve Bruce ‘would love to stay in charge’ of Newcastle following takeover

Roman Abramovich has shown his continued commitment to Chelsea – Frank LampardRoman Abramovich has shown his continued commitment to Chelsea – Frank Lampard

Crystal Palace pile more pressure on struggling Bournemouth with routine winCrystal Palace pile more pressure on struggling Bournemouth with routine win


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Allan Saint-MaximinJoelintonMatt RitchiePremier LeagueNewcastleSheff UtdNewcastle vs Sheff UtdTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Home sides will be disadvantaged by absence of fans, says Eddie HoweHome sides will be disadvantaged by absence of fans, says Eddie Howe

Tyrrell Hatton among the leaders as Rory McIlroy five shots back heading into final round at RBC HeritageTyrrell Hatton among the leaders as Rory McIlroy five shots back heading into final round at RBC Heritage

Steve Bruce ‘would love to stay in charge’ of Newcastle following takeoverSteve Bruce ‘would love to stay in charge’ of Newcastle following takeover

Roman Abramovich has shown his continued commitment to Chelsea – Frank LampardRoman Abramovich has shown his continued commitment to Chelsea – Frank Lampard


Lifestyle

O ops! Father’s Day has just crept up on us.Darina Allen: Perfect recipes for dads this Father’s Day

From frontline to first-time dads, and others who have tragically lost a parent to Covid-19, four men tell Ciara McDonnell how they’ll mark Father’s DayFrom frontline to first-time dads - how we'll mark Father's Day in a pandemic

The best gift this Father's Day? Just a bit of credit, says Pat Fitzpatrick - he insists he was sharing the parenting load long before Covid-19Did lockdown force fathers into extra parenting - or were dads already pulling their weight?

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »