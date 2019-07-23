News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Joelinton prepared for ‘huge responsibility’ of being Newcastle’s number nine

Joelinton prepared for ‘huge responsibility’ of being Newcastle’s number nine
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 07:34 PM

Brazilian forward Joelinton is ready to step up to the challenge of honouring Newcastle’s number nine shirt following his club-record transfer.

The 22-year-old has agreed a six-year deal after leaving Hoffenheim for St James’ Park in a deal reported to be worth up to £40million.

The Brazilian scored 11 goals in 35 appearances for the German club last season and becomes the first signing since Steve Bruce was appointed Newcastle boss.

The arrival of the 6ft 1ins forward will help offset the departures of Ayoze Perez and Joselu.

Joelinton knows he will carry a weight of expectation, but is ready to meet the challenges head on.

“I know it (the number nine shirt) is a huge responsibility, the great Alan Shearer, the team’s biggest idol. I know it is a big responsibility, but I’m prepared,” the Brazilian said to NUFCTV.

Joelinton, right, played for Hoffenheim in Champions League matches against Manchester City last season. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Joelinton, right, played for Hoffenheim in Champions League matches against Manchester City last season. (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I know that everybody at the club has faith in me having brought me here today.

“I hope to contribute on the pitch. I’m happy and prepared.

“Rest assured there’ll be no shortage of desire and dedication to score lots of goals and honour the number nine shirt.”

Joelinton started his career in Brazil with Sport Recife, where he made a first-team debut aged 16.

Following a move to Germany during June 2015, the forward then spent two seasons on loan at Austrian side Rapid Vienna, where he scored 21 goals in 79 appearances.

Newcastle boss Bruce believes Joelinton’s best is yet to come.

“He’s got everything that a modern-day player wants. He’s big, strong and athletic and of course he’s got age on his side too which is vitally important,” Bruce told the Newcastle website.

Steve Bruce is confident the young Brazilian will prove a fans’ favourite (Andy Hampson/PA)
Steve Bruce is confident the young Brazilian will prove a fans’ favourite (Andy Hampson/PA)

“He’s learned the history and wanted it (the number nine shirt) and that’s always a big shirt to fill. But in his eyes it was, ‘Bring it on – it’s what I’m here for’.

“He’s risen to that challenge and I’m sure he will be a big, big favourite of the supporters.

“He’s got an incredible work-rate about him, he’s got a really good humility about him and all the attributes a top striker needs.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Gareth Bale will not be leaving Real Madrid in makeshift deal – agent

More on this topic

Newcastle target appointment ahead of pre-season friendliesNewcastle target appointment ahead of pre-season friendlies

Shearer brands Benitez’s Newcastle departure a ‘shambles’ as players and fans reactShearer brands Benitez’s Newcastle departure a ‘shambles’ as players and fans react

Newcastle fans turn on Mike Ashley following departure of Rafael BenitezNewcastle fans turn on Mike Ashley following departure of Rafael Benitez

Prospective Newcastle buyer Sheikh Khaled: I’ve provided proof of fundsProspective Newcastle buyer Sheikh Khaled: I’ve provided proof of funds

Alan ShearerfootballJoelintonSteve BrucePremier LeagueNewcastleTOPIC: Newcastle United FC

More in this Section

England name two debutantes for Test against IrelandEngland name two debutantes for Test against Ireland

Lowry still on a high after ‘dream-come-true’ Open victoryLowry still on a high after ‘dream-come-true’ Open victory

Geraint Thomas suffers minor crash on stage 16 of Tour de FranceGeraint Thomas suffers minor crash on stage 16 of Tour de France

British swimmer snubs gold medallist Sun Yang at World ChampionshipsBritish swimmer snubs gold medallist Sun Yang at World Championships


Lifestyle

Robert Plant and Saving Grace review: Top class ensemble made for a memorable night at the Everyman in Cork, writes Joe DermodyGig review: Robert Plant and Saving Grace at the Everyman

Kya deLongchamps is mesmerised by early French glass paperweightsIn a bubble: The glittering history of French glass paperweights

During my first pregnancy I developed a network of spider veins on my thighs. Even more appeared during my second pregnancy. What would you recommend?How do I deal with spider veins in pregnancy?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »