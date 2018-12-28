Joe Cole returns to Chelsea to join academy coaching staff

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole is set to return to the club in a coaching role.

The 37-year-old, who played for the Blues between 2003 and 2010, will work with various age groups, including the under-18s and development squad, while continuing to study for his coaching qualifications.

Head of youth development at Chelsea Neil Bath told the club’s official website: “We are delighted Joe has agreed to return to Chelsea and coach in the academy.

“It has always been our philosophy to have a number of ex-players involved in our coaching structure so they can pass on their unique experiences and what it means to play for Chelsea.

“Joe will work across a number of age groups and with various staff to ensure he gets to experience the full range of our programme.

“I’m sure sharing his experiences and football knowledge, combined with his obvious passion for the game, will help enormously with the development of our young players.”

During his time as a player at Stamford Bridge, Cole won the Premier League title on three occasions, the FA Cup twice and the League Cup.

- Press Association