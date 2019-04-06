Joao Moutinho taking nothing for granted ahead of Wembley showdown

Joao Moutinho has warned Wolves to forget about FA Cup glory.

The midfielder refused to entertain lifting the trophy ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final with Watford at Wembley.

Wolves are narrow favourites against the Hornets and second behind Manchester City to lift the Cup.

But Moutinho insisted Nuno Espirito Santo’s side cannot get ahead of themselves.

“If we think we are in the final than we’ve already lost,” said the Portugal international.

“We need to think about Sunday as it will be a very tough and hard game. We’ve already had a good season and we could stop here but we need to try to win every game we have to get in front.

“Of course the most important one is the next one, Watford, in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, and we will try to do our best.

“We take it game by game because that’s the most important way to do it. If not, then you can start to think what will happen after this game.

“We need to be focused only on Watford but we have a group of players who can do something big for the club.”

The winners will face Manchester City or Brighton, who play in the first semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

Moutinho won Euro 2016 with Portugal as they beat France 1-0 in Paris after losing Cristiano Ronaldo to injury in the first half.

It was Moutinho’s first international honour and he admitted victory, having lost Ronaldo, will prepare him for any eventuality on Sunday.

“It is important but sometimes the irreverence of the youngsters is good too,” said the 32-year-old, who has also won the Europa League with Porto. “If you have a mix we can achieve something. That is what we have here at Wolves.

“One is a club and one is national team and it is different but if we can achieve that (winning the FA Cup) it would be very good.

“The competitions, we can’t compare but of course if we can we will try to win. It will mean a lot for me and the club and fans.

“We need to be focused for the next game. First we need to go to the final and we have a hard game.

“All the players will try to win. What the players want is to win something. That is what my motivation is – to win something.”

- Press Association