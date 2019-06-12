News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jim McGuinness sacked by USL side Charlotte Independence

By Joel Slattery
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 03:14 PM

Former All-Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness' reign as head coach of US soccer side Charlotte Independence has ended, the club has announced.

Charlotte play in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship where they have won just one out of 14 games so far this season - a record which has led to the Donegal man being sacked.

“Jim McGuinness has improved our club in many ways, including bringing talent to our roster and instituting new training methodologies - both of which we hope to continue moving forward,” said Charlotte Independence President and Managing Partner Jim McPhilliamy.

“As a club, our performance is measured on the pitch and collectively, we’ve fallen short. On behalf of ownership, front office and team, the Charlotte Independence organization thanks Coach McGuinness for his service to the club.”

It was McGuinness' first professional job as a head coach having previously being in the back-room teams at Celtic and Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan.

