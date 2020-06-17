News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jim Crawford sees benefits of 'split' Euros format

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 06:27 PM

Jim Crawford sees benefits of 'split' Euros format
"I can see many benefits to the change in format,” said Jim Crawford, who has been tasked with taking over from Stephen Kenny to try to complete the job of a first-ever qualification at this level for Ireland. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford says he sees benefits in UEFA’s decision to “split” next year’s European Championships finals.

Seeking to avoid an extended tournament in a busy summer schedule, the finals will be divided over two periods – separated by two months – into the group and knock-out stages, with the original venues of Hungary and Slovenia still hosting both parts of the tournament.

Under the radical new format, qualification play-offs have also been abandoned and, instead, the nine group-winners and five best runners-up will automatically progress to join the hosts in a penultimate stage of four groups of four, from March 24 to 31 March, in Hungary and Slovenia.

The four group winners and the four runners-up will then qualify for the final tournament which will be played as a straight knock-out final eight (quarter-finals and semi-finals in Hungary and Slovenia and the final in Ljubljana) from May 31 to June 6 June 2021.

Having impressed under Stephen Kenny in the campaign so far, Ireland currently sit atop their qualifying Group 1 with three games remaining, albeit having played two games more than Italy in second place and Iceland in third.

"I can see many benefits to the change in format,” said Crawford, who has been tasked with taking over from Kenny to try to complete the job of a first-ever qualification at this level for Ireland.

“Having that break in between the group stage and the knock-out phase, if we were to progress to that stage, it would give us a great opportunity to recover and go again.

During a finals tournament, you can pick up a number of injuries and fatigue can set in so to have a break in between the two stages could work in your favour.

"It doesn't change the focus for us. We're looking to win the remaining group games and that remains the challenge. We'll be very clear with the players going into each match that maximum points is the goal.

"I'm still digesting the changes but nothing changes in regards to the mindset. The fact we've only got three matches remaining in qualifying whilst a lot of teams are squeezing in their fixtures could also work in our favour but we need to remain concentrated on what we need to do."

The qualification competition, which has been in cold storage since last November, will finish in September, October, and November of this year, with the dates for Ireland’s remaining matches against Italy, Iceland, and Luxembourg to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

More on this topic

Stephen Kenny focused on date with SlovakiaStephen Kenny focused on date with Slovakia

Aston Villa's poignant tribute to Dean Smith's father who died of coronavirusAston Villa's poignant tribute to Dean Smith's father who died of coronavirus

Aleksander Ceferin not giving up hope on fans attending Champions League gamesAleksander Ceferin not giving up hope on fans attending Champions League games

Marcus Rashford hailed as ‘very smart guy’ by UEFA president Aleksander CeferinMarcus Rashford hailed as ‘very smart guy’ by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Stephen Kenny focused on date with SlovakiaStephen Kenny focused on date with Slovakia

Players and officials take a knee on Premier League’s return at Villa ParkPlayers and officials take a knee on Premier League’s return at Villa Park

Boot Room: John Heslin - 'I treat my boots as if they were my children'Boot Room: John Heslin - 'I treat my boots as if they were my children'

FAI raise compensation offers to League of Ireland clubsFAI raise compensation offers to League of Ireland clubs


Lifestyle

The audience members taking their seats at Cork’s Savoy Cinema on September 30, 1959, may not have known it, but they were about to become witnesses to a turning point in Irish cultural history.B-Side the Leeside: Sean Ó Riada and 'Mise Éire'

A real sign of summer is a craving for something salty. The sea air seems to generate it, and the thought of a picnic gets us salivating.Crunch factor: Eight crisp brands put to the test

The Premier League is back, and Michael Portillo presents a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle.Wednesday TV Highlights: The Premier League is back and a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »