Jim Crawford excited by potential of Ireland U21s

Ireland’s new U21 manager Jim Crawford believes that the future for Irish football is bright, as he hopes to complete the work of Stephen Kenny by helping his team secure what would be our first-ever qualification for the Euro finals in that age group.

Kenny’s former U21 assistant, the ex-Newcastle and Shelbourne midfielder has stepped up to take over the top job at U21 level - assisted by John O'Shea - with the side currently leading their group for the finals which have been pushed back to 2022 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's a huge honour for me to take up the role. I was delighted to be asked and I couldn't wait to accept the position," said Crawford.

"I've been part of the coaching staff with the team for the past 13 months and we've seen a fantastic development of the team. We've played an incredible amount of matches but done brilliantly in the qualifying campaign and also in the Toulon Tournament.

"We're in a great position. We're top of the group with three matches remaining. We've never qualified for the finals tournament at this level and that has to be the aim. If we could qualify, it would be incredible for the players but also the country as well."

Crawford, who was the manager of Ireland's U-18 team before he took up his role in Kenny's U-21 coaching staff, believes there is every reason to be excited about the future of Irish football.

"I've been saying it for a long time, there is real talent coming through the system,” he told FAI TV.

"It's there for everybody to see now. Over the years, I've worked with the likes of Adam Idah and Jason Knight, players of that calibre at such a young age, and it really is an exciting time for Irish football.

"When I had those players at U18 level, which is a challenging age group as it is non-competitive, they played like their lives depended on it. It shows the commitment they've got in playing for their country but also the quality we have.

"I'm excited to be able to continue working with them and I've got no doubt that there are a few players who might push up to the senior squad. We'll look to fill those voids if that does happen but we've got fantastic strength in depth and it'll open up the opportunity to someone else."