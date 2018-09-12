Home»Sport

Jerome Boateng called Jose Mourinho to thank him for Man United’s interest

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 01:42 PM

Jerome Boateng called Jose Mourinho as the Bayern Munich defender rejected the overtures of Manchester United as well as Paris St Germain over the summer.

The Red Devils boss had been desperate to reinforce his backline in the transfer window, with the 30-year-old among the players targeted.

Press Association Sport understands United had been keen to bring Boateng on loan rather than the permanent deal Bayern Munich had been looking for.

The Old Trafford giants had misgivings over his fitness, but the Germany international nipped any interest in the bud during a conversation with Mourinho.

“I had enquiries from Paris St Germain and Manchester United, and I considered them,” he told Bild.

“Not because I wanted to leave Bayern Munich by all means. It was no escape, but rather the thrill of a new challenge.

“I feel completely content at Bayern, one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

He added: “I phoned Jose Mourinho and told him that his interest honoured me and thanked him that he put his back into United for me.

“I explained to him my reasons for not joining.

“It’s difficult to leave FC Bayern. Everything has to fall in place to top this club, if I do it.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

FootballUKWorldClub SoccerMan UtdUKBayern Munich

Related Articles

Butland content to live dangerously to remain true to Southgate’s philosophy

Eamon Dunphy: 'Roy Keane is in his last job in professional football'

Away double-header will be major challenge for Northern Ireland, admits O’Neill

Aiden O’Brien plans long international career after netting debut goal in Poland

More in this Section

Encouraging effort but questions remain about O'Neill

Aiden O’Brien goal gives O’Neill shelter from the storm

Noel King’s ‘shame’ as Irish U21s hit for six

Tony Cascarino: I don’t have any sympathy for Roy


Today's Stories

Kerry must adjust to life after Superman figure Donaghy

Donaghy, a giant amongst men

Blazer the obvious choice but trip is a slight worry

Dubs can back up the bravado with brilliance

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 08, 2018

    • 5
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 42
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »