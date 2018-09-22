Home»Sport

Jeremy Corbyn lays Hillsborough wreath during Anfield visit

Saturday, September 22, 2018 - 05:13 PM

Jeremy Corbyn laid a wreath to victims of the Hillsborough tragedy during a visit to Anfield.

The UK Labour leader laid the floral tribute before watching Liverpool’s match against Southampton.

Mr Corbyn, in Liverpool for Labour’s party conference, also visited a foodbank outside the stadium.

The Labour leader chatted with supporters and campaigners during his visit – and one affixed a sticker with the crest of Liverpool’s arch-rivals Everton on Mr Corbyn’s lapel.

The sticker prompted one Reds fan to joke: “Jeremy, you’ve got a bit of bird shite on your lapel.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn poses with Liverpool fans outside Anfield (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Corbyn attended the match with local MP Dan Carden.

The Labour leader said: “Despite being a lifelong Arsenal fan, I couldn’t say no when Walton MP, Dan Carden, invited me to see Liverpool play.

“Liverpool fans are united in their fight for social justice.

“I’ve long admired the incredible campaigning work done by the Hillsborough Justice Campaign.

“Today, before the match, I had the opportunity to meet the Fans Supporting Foodbanks, supporters who are doing all they can to fight hunger and come together for the greater good of their community on match day.”

- Press Association


