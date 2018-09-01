Jeepers keepers – 5 blunders that left goalkeepers red-faced

New Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker had his first moment to forget for the club as they maintained their 100 per cent start to the season.

The Brazil international has been widely hailed for his performances since his world-record move in the summer, but this will be a clash he will want to forget.

Trying to be too clever when dealing with an errant pass back, he was robbed of possession by Kelechi Iheanacho, who was able to provide Rachid Ghezzal with a goal. Fortunately for Alisson, it did not prove too costly an error.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five more high-profile goalkeeping blunders.

Loris Karius

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius had a nightmare Champions League final (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in May will be forever linked with Karius – a match which led to Alisson’s signing. He served up an open goal for Karim Benzema and then let a Gareth Bale strike go through his hands as Liverpool lost 3-1. He was later said to have suffered concussion after an earlier collision with Sergio Ramos.

David Seaman

Another bad day for Seaman in 2002 (Neal Simpson/EMPICS)

While undoubtedly one of the great goalkeepers, Seaman has a memorable mistake on his CV not just from his Arsenal days but also at international level. Again, he was caught out by a long-range effort as Ronaldinho’s free-kick secured a 2-1 win for Brazil in the 2002 World Cup quarter-final and sent England crashing out.

Robert Green

Robert Green cut a dejected figure after his mistake against the United States (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England were haunted by a goalkeeping gaffe once more at the 2010 World Cup as Green let Clint Dempsey’s shot slip from his grasp and over the line in the Three Lions’ opener against the United States. The game finished 1-1, Green was dropped, England came second in their group and they were then thrashed 4-1 by Germany in the first knockout round.

Scott Carson

England’s Scott Carson conceded against Croatia (Martin Rickett/PA)

England missed out on Euro 2008 after losing 3-2 at Wembley against Croatia in their final qualifying fixture in November 2007, and it was a mistake by home goalkeeper Carson which sent the visitors on their way to victory as he fumbled an early Niko Kranjcar shot into the net.

- Press Association