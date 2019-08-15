Javi Gracia ready to wait for ‘very good offensive player’ Ismaila Sarr

Watford head coach Javi Gracia is prepared to be patient with record signing Ismaila Sarr but is excited about what he might bring to his side.

The Senegal international became the Hornets’ most expensive signing on transfer deadline day when he joined from Rennes on a five-year deal for a reported £30million.

The 21-year-old was involved in all of his country’s run to the Africa Cup of Nations final so is behind his new team-mates in fitness.

He trained with the club for the first time this week, but will not be involved in the trip to Everton on Saturday.

“He started to train on Wednesday, his first training session,” Gracia said. “He needs time to be ready, after a long time resting he needs time to recover his best condition, his best training.

“I expect he will be ready as quickly as possible.

“He is for sure ready (for the Premier League), he has a lot of skills, good qualities to help us.

“He is in my opinion a very good offensive player, his speed, his offensive mentality as a winger or a striker he can help us. We will be stronger offensively with him.”

Despite the size of the deal, Gracia admits he was not involved in the negotiations to bring him to the club.

“I didn’t speak with him before coming, the club managed the deal and I am happy to have him in this moment with me and I am sure he is going to help us this season,” he added.

Gracia could call on fellow new signing Danny Welbeck at Goodison Park.

The England international, who signed on a free transfer, was not involved against Brighton on the opening day of the season, but he has been described by his boss as “ready”.

“He is training with us this week with the rest of the team, he is training well and I think he can help us in the next games,” the Spaniard said. “What I see, he is ready.”

- Press Association