Jason Lowe excited to concentrate on football after recent turmoil at Bolton

By Press Association
Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 12:24 PM

Bolton captain Jason Lowe says he is looking forward to focusing on football again after the Sky Bet League One club was saved from liquidation.

Football Ventures (Whites) Limited took over Bolton on Wednesday after the English Football League gave administrator Paul Appleton 14 days to either sell them or prove they could be funded for the rest of the season.

“It’s a huge relief – excitement again, optimism, rebuilding, a fresh start,” Lowe told Sky Sports News.

“All the emotions have been lifted and I’m so happy it’s finally done.

“It’s been a hell of a roller coaster ride for everyone – the media, the fans, the staff, the players. Everybody who’s worked behind the scenes, local communities that rely on the football club.

“Yesterday was a good day and hopefully we can start the rebuilding process to see where we go.”

Bolton started the season with a 12-point deduction after going into administration.

Fans gathered near the statue of Nat Lofthouse at the University of Bolton Stadium as the club faced liquidation (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manager Phil Parkinson and his assistant Steve Parkin stepped down from their roles last week as the situation reached crisis point.

“It’s the first time a lot of us have experienced being at a football club and talking anything but football,” Lowe said.

“It’s been very stressful, very difficult, but hopefully with it over the line now we can get some normality back and start talking about football again.

“We want that normality and direction, just knowing where we are going to go and what’s the plan going to be as soon as possible.

Bolton need a new manager following the departure of Phil Parkinson last week (Martin Rickett/PA)
“We’ve been in limbo-land for a very long time.

“We’re out of that now and it’s how quickly we can get some points on the board and get back up the division.”

Bolton have conceded 15 goals in their last three games, with the club’s financial situation and threadbare squad meaning the team has been full of young players.

Four 17-year-olds started the 5-0 home defeat to Ipswich on Saturday, with Jimmy Phillips having taken caretaker charge following the departure of Parkinson.

“The young lads have come in and done unbelievably well within the environment at the club,” Lowe said.

“Credit to them, they’ve been first-class and played light years ahead of where they should be.

“When a new manager comes in – and I don’t know if they’ve had someone in mind and he’s been watching – they can only look forward themselves. I’m sure they’ve done themselves no harm.”

- Press Association

